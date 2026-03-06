ICICI Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1322.7, down 2.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.9% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 20.12% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1322.7, down 2.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24597.8. The Sensex is at 79386.06, down 0.79%.ICICI Bank Ltd has eased around 5.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59055.85, down 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 129.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1328.3, down 2.42% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

