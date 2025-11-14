Amin Tannery standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 10.43 croreNet profit of Amin Tannery rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.4310.27 2 OPM %7.006.91 -PBDT0.340.36 -6 PBT0.100.09 11 NP0.070.06 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content