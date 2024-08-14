Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 19.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.88% to Rs 759.20 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company declined 19.27% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.88% to Rs 759.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 924.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.759.20924.493.603.2624.6331.5321.4628.4418.4722.88