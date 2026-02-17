Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit declines 49.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 71.11 crore

Net profit of Exxaro Tiles declined 49.19% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 71.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales71.1179.44 -10 OPM %9.518.67 -PBDT3.354.04 -17 PBT0.891.64 -46 NP0.631.24 -49

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

