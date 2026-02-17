Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit declines 49.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 71.11 crore

Net profit of Exxaro Tiles declined 49.19% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 71.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.71.1179.449.518.673.354.040.891.640.631.24

