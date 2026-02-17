One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 2.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 77.30 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 2.49% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 77.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.77.3065.6824.3924.0421.0518.4814.1411.488.648.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News