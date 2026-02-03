Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 11.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.45% to Rs 279.35 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 11.88% to Rs 22.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 279.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 257.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.279.35257.5816.4914.9656.0440.6748.7428.3022.1319.78

