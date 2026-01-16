Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers surged 9.30% to Rs 691 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 71.77% to Rs 37 crore on 21.45% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 248.20 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 73.44% YoY to Rs 49.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

During the quarter, consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 101.15 crore, registering a growth of 31.5% compared with Rs 76.91 crore posted in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 40.8% in Q3 FY26 from 37.6% in Q3 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from broking-related services stood at Rs 128.66 crore (up 12% YoY), interest income from Margin Trading Facility (MTF) was Rs 43.83 crore (up 45.7% YoY), distribution income came in at Rs 25.06 crore (up 37.7% YoY) and other income from operations stood at Rs 50.65 crore (up 22.8% YoY) during the quarter.

The Margin Trading Facility book stood at Rs 1,231.67 crore, reflecting a 46.1% YoY growth, highlighting strong investor appetite and platform engagement.

Assets under management grew by 32.1% YoY to Rs 8,368.84 crore, creating an enduring revenue pipeline for the future.

The companys total client base increased 14.6% YoY to 9,92,531 clients in Q3 FY26.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 2.95% YoY to Rs 87.72 crore, while revenue increased 4.71% YoY to Rs 676.50 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director, said, " The Indian capital markets had a rough ride in FY26, with the Sensex and Nifty delivering lacklustre gains; under-performing other significant global peers. There was pressure from sustained selling by foreign investors, citing concerns over weak earnings, stretched valuations and currency volatility, which resulted in the benchmark indices remaining subdued despite brief mid-year rallies. Despite this backdrop, our business continued to grow. We delivered strong broking revenues, with Assets under Custody rising 48% year-on-year to Rs 1.06 trillion, an affirmation of our clients' trust and our disciplined approach to financial stewardship.

Our non-broking businesses also registered meaningful growth, with the MTF book expanding 46% YoY to Rs 12,317 million and Assets under Management increasing 32% Yo Y to Rs 83,688 million. We will continue our focus on de-risking and stabilizing our earnings through increased exposure in the non-broking segments. In the era of discount and algorithm broking, we remain customer-oriented and our approach will always be relationship-based which is why over 54% of our clients have been with us since longer than 3 years. We take great pride in the enduring relationships that we have built - an affirmation about the consistency of our service, the relevance of our offerings and the strength of our brand."

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is an established full-service brokerage house in India with over 30 years of experience. The company offerings and services are categorized in 3 categories: broking services, margin trading facility and distribution of financial products. The company caters to a diverse set of clients across retail, high net worth individuals, ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutions. The investment offerings of the company span across a wide array of asset classes like equity, derivatives, commodities, and currency markets. The client base is spread across various age demographics, with 2.21 lakh active clients at the end of March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News