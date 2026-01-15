Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 71.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 248.20 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers rose 71.77% to Rs 37.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 248.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 204.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.248.20204.3640.7537.6356.2234.5849.7628.6937.0021.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News