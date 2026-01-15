BITS consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.81% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of BITS rose 180.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.81% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.390.3135.9032.260.320.120.270.090.280.10

