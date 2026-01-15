Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BITS consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the December 2025 quarter

BITS consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 25.81% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of BITS rose 180.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.81% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.390.31 26 OPM %35.9032.26 -PBDT0.320.12 167 PBT0.270.09 200 NP0.280.10 180

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 989.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 989.36% in the December 2025 quarter

R Systems expands GCC footprint with launch of GCC Copilot and new facility in Mexico

R Systems expands GCC footprint with launch of GCC Copilot and new facility in Mexico

Dr. Reddy's launches Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7%

Dr. Reddy's launches Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7%

Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 527 cr

Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 527 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday TodayWeather TodayBMC Elections 2026 DateQ3 Results TodayJKBose 10th Result OutHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGold and Silver Rate TodayGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance