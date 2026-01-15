HDB Financial Services standalone net profit rises 36.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 4673.50 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services rose 36.33% to Rs 643.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 472.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 4673.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4143.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4673.504143.6055.9656.33911.50689.40860.30640.80643.90472.30

