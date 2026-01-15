ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co standalone net profit rises 45.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.48% to Rs 1514.67 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co rose 45.15% to Rs 917.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 631.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.48% to Rs 1514.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1226.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1514.671226.6675.2971.701244.78849.261218.80828.10917.09631.84

