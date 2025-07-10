Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 27.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.32% to Rs 274.02 croreNet profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 27.83% to Rs 93.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 274.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 237.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales274.02237.61 15 OPM %46.6341.34 -PBDT134.03104.66 28 PBT126.3598.99 28 NP93.6273.24 28
