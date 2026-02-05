Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 455.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.69% to Rs 126.66 crore

Net profit of Anand Rayons rose 455.56% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.69% to Rs 126.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.126.6674.643.812.334.590.934.500.814.500.81

