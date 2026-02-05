Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 455.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 69.69% to Rs 126.66 croreNet profit of Anand Rayons rose 455.56% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.69% to Rs 126.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales126.6674.64 70 OPM %3.812.33 -PBDT4.590.93 394 PBT4.500.81 456 NP4.500.81 456
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:06 PM IST