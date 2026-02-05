Fervent Synergies standalone net profit declines 8.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.86% to Rs 9.78 crore

Net profit of Fervent Synergies declined 8.94% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 62.86% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.7826.3321.988.962.152.362.142.352.142.35

