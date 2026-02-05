Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fervent Synergies standalone net profit declines 8.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales decline 62.86% to Rs 9.78 crore

Net profit of Fervent Synergies declined 8.94% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 62.86% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.7826.33 -63 OPM %21.988.96 -PBDT2.152.36 -9 PBT2.142.35 -9 NP2.142.35 -9

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

