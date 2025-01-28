Business Standard

Anant Raj Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Anant Raj Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Apar Industries Ltd, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2025.

Anant Raj Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 534.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Apar Industries Ltd tumbled 19.56% to Rs 7211.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3492 shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd lost 15.33% to Rs 1991.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2343 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd plummeted 14.27% to Rs 4516.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34693 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 1460.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31920 shares in the past one month.

Cipla spurts as PAT climb 49% YoY to Rs 1,571 crore in FY25

Azad Engineering bags BHEL contract for supplying airfoils

Coforge partners with Intellect Design Arena

Board of IDBI Bank approves change in LIC Nominee Director

Coal India enters into MoU with Curtin University

