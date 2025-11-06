Silly Monks Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 157.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.42% to Rs 6.48 croreNet profit of Silly Monks Entertainment rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.42% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.486.78 -4 OPM %4.632.65 -PBDT0.300.18 67 PBT0.180.07 157 NP0.180.07 157
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content