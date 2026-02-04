Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 15.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 15.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 418.69 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 15.45% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 418.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 385.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales418.69385.70 9 OPM %3.687.34 -PBDT39.5739.08 1 PBT12.1817.08 -29 NP9.8511.65 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trent Q3 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 640 cr

Trent Q3 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 640 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

Outstanding corporate bonds have grown at roughly 12% CAGR

Outstanding corporate bonds have grown at roughly 12% CAGR

RBI conducts USD/INR swap auction for US$10 billion, bid to cover ratio hits 2.5

RBI conducts USD/INR swap auction for US$10 billion, bid to cover ratio hits 2.5

INR reverses sharp rally as sentiments turn cautious amid absence of formal documentation for US-India trade deal

INR reverses sharp rally as sentiments turn cautious amid absence of formal documentation for US-India trade deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today