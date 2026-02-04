Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 15.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 418.69 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 15.45% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 418.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 385.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.418.69385.703.687.3439.5739.0812.1817.089.8511.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News