Trent Q3 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 640 cr

Trent reported a 36.3% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 639.71 crore on 15.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5259.46 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 Fy25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 829.80 crore, up 34.19% compared with Rs 618.36 crore in Q3 FY25. Exceptional items during the quarter amounted to Rs 25.79 crore and were related to labour code charges. Adjusted PAT jumped 41% YoY to Rs 660 crore during the quarter.

Operating EBITDA climbed 23% YoY to Rs 822 crore. In Q3FY26, the company opened 17 Westside and 48 Zudio stores (including 1 store in the UAE). As of 31st December 2025, the company operated with a footprint of over 15 million sqft. across its fashion brands.

The company said that it believes that, given its approach to merchandise sourcing, price architecture, distribution, and disciplined inventory provisioning, the full-year results are more representative of the underlying health of the business. The gross margin profile of Westside and Zudio remained stable. Operating EBIT margin for Q3 FY26 stood at 13.8%, compared with 13.2% in Q3 FY25.

On consolidated basis, net profit jumped 2.73% to Rs 510.11 crore on 14.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5345.06 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The company clarified that its consolidated revenue excludes sales from the Trent Hypermarket business due to accounting standards, though its share of profit from the venture is included under the equity method.

The Star business consists of 79 stores including the addition of 6 stores and closure of 5 stores during the nine months ended December 31, 2025. The company said it is pursuing multiple initiatives, including technology-led interventions, to enhance differentiation and improve customer convenience.

Noel N Tata, chairman, Trent said, On a higher base, our fashion business registered category leading growth during the quarter. The customer sentiment is gradually improving and our business outlook for the medium term continues to remain positive. Our focus continues to be on portfolio growth, elevating products and enhancing store experience for our customers.

We have consistently delivered a differentiated consumer proposition that appeals to a wider audience across diverse markets. We believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience with our business model choices will continue to hold us in good stead. We are excited and remain committed to building out a sizable pure play direct-to-customer business across customer segments in the context of the market size and opportunity.

In our Star business, we continue to apply Trents playbook and the contribution of our own brands is now trending over 74% of revenues. We recognize that the expansion program for Star stores has been slower vis-vis our expectations and we are looking to accelerate this agenda in the coming periods. The opportunity in the food space for the Star proposition is exciting at the same time it is intensely competitive and we are calibrating our store portfolio to be more future-ready. We remain convinced that this business is well poised to deliver growing consumer value in the years ahead.

As of 31st December 2025, the companys store portfolio included 278 Westside, 854 Zudio (including 4 stores in the UAE) and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts.

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.

The counter rallied 4.98% to end at Rs 4013.20 on the BSE.

