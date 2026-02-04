Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI conducts USD/INR swap auction for US$10 billion, bid to cover ratio hits 2.5

RBI conducts USD/INR swap auction for US$10 billion, bid to cover ratio hits 2.5

The RBI conducted a USD/INR buy/sell swap auction for a notified amount of USD 10 billion, as previously announced in its January 23, 2026 announcement. For USD 10 billion, total bids were received for USD 25.03 billion. The Cut-off premium was 748 paisa while weighted average premium for accepted bids was 751.66 paisa. Partial allotment as percent of competitive bids at cut off premium was 71.89%.

