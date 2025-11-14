Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.22% to Rs 71.51 croreNet loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.22% to Rs 71.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales71.5188.52 -19 OPM %-6.4511.39 -PBDT1.9816.30 -88 PBT0.3814.70 -97 NP-0.0214.83 PL
