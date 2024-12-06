Business Standard
Telecom shares rise

Telecom shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 22.6 points or 0.76% at 2977.98 at 09:30 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (up 8.46%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 6.54%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 1.59%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.29%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.71%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.68%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.51%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.41%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.64%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.09%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.07%) moved lower.

 

At 09:17 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 116.19 or 0.2% at 56823.97.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 21.11 points or 0.13% at 16355.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.3 points or 0.07% at 24725.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 46.97 points or 0.06% at 81812.83.

On BSE,2158 shares were trading in green, 1000 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

