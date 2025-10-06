Angel One business performance update for Sep'26 and Q2

Client base up 24% YoY to 34.08 million
Angel One updates the following key business parameters for September 2025 and Q2 FY26:Particulars Sep'25 MoM Growth YoY Growth
Client Base (Million)
34.08
1.5%
Also Read
24.0%
Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)
5553
4.9%
35.8%
Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)
Overall
48,18,300
5.1%
0.5%
F&O
46,71,200
4.9%
-1.0%
Cash
7,600
9.8%
-16.2%
Commodity
1,39,500
10.6%
109.3%
Particulars
Q2 FY26
QoQ Growth
YoY Growth
Client Base (Million)
34.08
4.90%
24.00%
Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)
5305
26.10%
36.40%
Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)
Overall
45,08,700
25.60%
-0.70%
F&O
43,82,600
25.30%
-1.90%
Cash
7,400
-9.30%
-26.50%
Commodity
1,18,700
42.70%
91.90%
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content