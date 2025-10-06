Monday, October 06, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Angel One business performance update for Sep'26 and Q2

Angel One business performance update for Sep'26 and Q2

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Client base up 24% YoY to 34.08 million

Angel One updates the following key business parameters for September 2025 and Q2 FY26:

Particulars Sep'25 MoM Growth YoY Growth

Client Base (Million)

34.08

1.5%

24.0%

Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

5553

4.9%

35.8%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)

Overall

48,18,300

5.1%

0.5%

F&O

46,71,200

4.9%

-1.0%

Cash

7,600

9.8%

-16.2%

Commodity

1,39,500

10.6%

109.3%

Particulars

Q2 FY26

QoQ Growth

YoY Growth

Client Base (Million)

34.08

4.90%

24.00%

Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

5305

26.10%

36.40%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)

Overall

45,08,700

25.60%

-0.70%

F&O

43,82,600

25.30%

-1.90%

Cash

7,400

 

-9.30%

-26.50%

Commodity

1,18,700

42.70%

91.90%

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

