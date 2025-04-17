Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 19.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 890.99 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 19.27% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 890.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 807.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.24% to Rs 47.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 3477.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3212.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales890.99807.98 10 3477.203212.50 8 OPM %11.8213.94 -12.4414.86 - PBDT104.93112.17 -6 433.02488.04 -11 PBT11.2721.78 -48 64.25150.84 -57 NP10.6413.18 -19 47.89107.00 -55

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

