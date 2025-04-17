Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 13.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 12.49 croreNet profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 13.28% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.14% to Rs 11.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 49.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.4914.51 -14 49.4958.08 -15 OPM %-28.34-11.78 --24.05-10.59 - PBDT3.615.30 -32 15.0821.57 -30 PBT3.254.74 -31 13.6218.96 -28 NP3.203.69 -13 11.9713.32 -10
