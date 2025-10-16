Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 31.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 15.50 croreNet profit of Urja Global rose 31.25% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 15.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.5019.49 -20 OPM %4.321.80 -PBDT0.540.45 20 PBT0.420.35 20 NP0.420.32 31
