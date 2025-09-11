Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2025.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2025.

Angel One Ltd lost 4.83% to Rs 2223 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73223 shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd tumbled 4.74% to Rs 7145. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6220 shares in the past one month.

 

Pitti Engineering Ltd crashed 4.43% to Rs 876.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3359 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 25,000; banks, pharma shine; auto, realty dip

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM to visit Assam on Sept 13-14, lay foundation for ₹18k cr worth projects

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan

Rajasthan HC stays cheating case filed against Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

LIVE news update: AAP's protest march against detention of Mehraj Malik foiled in Srinagar

Oral health and heart health linked

Poor oral hygiene linked to higher risk of heart attacks, finds study

Cartrade Tech Ltd corrected 3.99% to Rs 2357.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24450 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd shed 3.81% to Rs 530.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1242 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market trade near day's high; pharma shares jump for 3rd day

Market trade near day's high; pharma shares jump for 3rd day

GST Reforms in Mining Sector set to Boost Housing and Small-scale Enterprises

GST Reforms in Mining Sector set to Boost Housing and Small-scale Enterprises

Goodluck India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Goodluck India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vesuvius India CFO Rohit Baheti resigns

Vesuvius India CFO Rohit Baheti resigns

Prostarm Info Systems rises after securing major Maharashtra police IT contract

Prostarm Info Systems rises after securing major Maharashtra police IT contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon