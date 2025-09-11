Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodluck India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Goodluck India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2025.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2025.

Goodluck India Ltd tumbled 7.59% to Rs 1062.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24775 shares in the past one month.

 

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd crashed 6.27% to Rs 35.42. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1227 shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd lost 6.06% to Rs 218.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 25,000; banks, oil & gas lead; auto, realty dip

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM to visit Assam on Sept 13-14, lay foundation for ₹18k cr worth projects

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan

Rajasthan HC stays cheating case filed against Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

LIVE news update: AAP's protest march against detention of Mehraj Malik foiled in Srinagar

Oral health and heart health linked

Poor oral hygiene linked to higher risk of heart attacks, finds study

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd fell 5.94% to Rs 241.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13971 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd plummeted 5.58% to Rs 354.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4432 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Market trade near day's high; pharma shares jump for 3rd day

Market trade near day's high; pharma shares jump for 3rd day

GST Reforms in Mining Sector set to Boost Housing and Small-scale Enterprises

GST Reforms in Mining Sector set to Boost Housing and Small-scale Enterprises

Vesuvius India CFO Rohit Baheti resigns

Vesuvius India CFO Rohit Baheti resigns

Prostarm Info Systems rises after securing major Maharashtra police IT contract

Prostarm Info Systems rises after securing major Maharashtra police IT contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon