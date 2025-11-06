Anjani Finance standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.78% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Anjani Finance declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.09 78 OPM %75.0044.44 -PBDT0.090.09 0 PBT0.090.09 0 NP0.070.11 -36
