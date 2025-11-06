International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 303.74 croreNet profit of International Gemmological Institute (India) rose 18.42% to Rs 129.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 303.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 250.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales303.74250.13 21 OPM %58.0058.87 -PBDT186.49153.38 22 PBT175.49147.46 19 NP129.79109.60 18
