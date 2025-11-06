Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 13.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 5.41 croreNet profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 13.45% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.414.97 9 OPM %5.73-2.01 -PBDT5.373.67 46 PBT5.283.57 48 NP3.883.42 13
