Carysil consolidated net profit rises 43.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 226.99 croreNet profit of Carysil rose 43.88% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 226.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales226.99201.20 13 OPM %19.3217.83 -PBDT39.7731.20 27 PBT30.3322.55 35 NP22.8215.86 44
