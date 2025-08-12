Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 26.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.49% to Rs 1542.27 croreNet profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 26.49% to Rs 51.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 1542.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1421.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1542.271421.60 8 OPM %8.7011.69 -PBDT116.79144.97 -19 PBT73.08102.38 -29 NP51.5770.15 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content