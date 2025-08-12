DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.89% to Rs 493.84 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 46.21% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.89% to Rs 493.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 548.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales493.84548.07 -10 OPM %8.8311.26 -PBDT36.7357.74 -36 PBT26.4947.93 -45 NP16.8731.36 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content