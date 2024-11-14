Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 17.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.49% to Rs 53.09 croreNet profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 17.78% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.49% to Rs 53.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.0972.22 -26 OPM %4.903.38 -PBDT2.001.83 9 PBT1.421.20 18 NP1.060.90 18
