Anmol India standalone net profit declines 59.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.00% to Rs 314.23 croreNet profit of Anmol India declined 59.08% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.00% to Rs 314.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 402.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales314.23402.88 -22 OPM %1.420.60 -PBDT2.535.66 -55 PBT2.355.54 -58 NP1.603.91 -59
