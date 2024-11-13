Anmol India standalone net profit declines 69.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.26% to Rs 185.78 croreNet profit of Anmol India declined 69.85% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.26% to Rs 185.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 214.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales185.78214.19 -13 OPM %1.423.44 -PBDT1.454.57 -68 PBT1.354.48 -70 NP1.013.35 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content