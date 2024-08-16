Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.47% to Rs 29.29 croreNet profit of Shree Metalloys rose 183.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 29.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.2927.51 6 OPM %1.020.55 -PBDT0.280.13 115 PBT0.220.07 214 NP0.170.06 183
