Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.47% to Rs 29.29 crore

Net profit of Shree Metalloys rose 183.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 29.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.2927.511.020.550.280.130.220.070.170.06