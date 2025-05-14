Anupam Finserv standalone net profit declines 90.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 0.88 croreNet profit of Anupam Finserv declined 90.48% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.74% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.880.78 13 3.713.17 17 OPM %14.7758.97 -36.1263.41 - PBDT0.110.41 -73 1.171.74 -33 PBT0.020.30 -93 0.681.25 -46 NP0.020.21 -90 0.510.94 -46
