Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 44.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 500.16 croreNet profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 44.19% to Rs 44.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 500.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 401.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.41% to Rs 93.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 1436.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1475.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales500.16401.01 25 1436.971475.07 -3 OPM %28.8823.11 -27.9025.81 - PBDT118.7778.65 51 300.13321.47 -7 PBT88.1257.91 52 197.85241.77 -18 NP44.5730.91 44 93.35128.60 -27
