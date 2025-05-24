Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 6.77% to Rs 3220.13 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1218.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.77% to Rs 3220.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3016.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1047.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1501.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 13145.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11635.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3220.133016.01 7 13145.8411635.46 13 OPM %17.4216.72 -17.8910.27 - PBDT506.001128.95 -55 2258.041519.36 49 PBT380.79977.61 -61 1772.03937.45 89 NP4.65-1218.28 LP 1047.10-1501.67 LP

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

