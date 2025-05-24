TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 12.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 92.18 croreNet profit of TPL Plastech rose 12.52% to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 92.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.84% to Rs 23.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 349.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 312.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales92.1882.73 11 349.34312.91 12 OPM %12.2811.80 -11.6211.52 - PBDT9.888.90 11 35.6131.10 15 PBT8.547.70 11 30.1225.48 18 NP6.836.07 13 23.5919.85 19
