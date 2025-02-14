Business Standard

Anupam Rasayan rises after Q3 PAT zooms 108% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Anupam Rasayan India rose 2.41% to Rs 687.60 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 108.33% to Rs 54.21 crore on a 32.02% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 390.14 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 59.50 crore in Q3 FY25, registering the growth of 65.74%, compared with Rs 35.90 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA (including other income) was at Rs 120.8 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 81.5 crore in Q3 FY24, registering the growth of 48.22% year on year. EBITDA margin improved 31% in Q3 FY25 from 27% in Q3 FY24.

 

Total expense jumped 24.85% year on year to Rs 327.09 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 272.68 crore (up 85.12% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 20.09 crore (down 20.09% YoY) during the period under review.

On a 9-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 23.57% to Rs 97.04 crore on 12.64% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 938.30 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Meanwhile, the company announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a US-based multinational corporation worth Rs 1,697 crore to supply a high-performance specialty chemical used in critical polymer applications. The supply of this product will span the next 10 years.

Speaking on the performance, Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, commented, Our Pharma and Polymer segments, which have emerged as key growth drivers, continue to strengthen their contribution to our revenue.

Both segments, coupled with the strong performance of Tanfac, led to significant growth this quarter, fueling a robust 31% QoQ revenue growth in Q3 FY25 on a consolidated basis. For the full year, we expect them to play a substantial role in overall revenue, with this upward trend projected to continue into FY26. Additionally, the agrochemical segment has shown signs of recovery, particularly in the European market.

With strong demand momentum and expected off-take from our customers, we anticipate regaining our growth trajectory in the next financial year, aiming for a 3035% revenue increase in FY26."

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science-related specialty chemicals, comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

