Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 189.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 189.39% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 189.13% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.14.895.1527.8521.7916.5224.8522.8720.562.540.985.904.402.060.855.093.671.910.664.082.64