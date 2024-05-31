Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 189.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 189.13% to Rs 14.89 crore
Net profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 189.39% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 189.13% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.55% to Rs 4.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 27.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.895.15 189 27.8521.79 28 OPM %16.5224.85 -22.8720.56 - PBDT2.540.98 159 5.904.40 34 PBT2.060.85 142 5.093.67 39 NP1.910.66 189 4.082.64 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 28.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 19.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Abhishek Infraventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 109.81% in the March 2024 quarter

SEL Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon