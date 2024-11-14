Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 2.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.67% to Rs 3.33 croreNet profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 2.35% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 38.67% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.335.43 -39 OPM %38.7431.49 -PBDT1.411.44 -2 PBT1.151.29 -11 NP0.870.85 2
