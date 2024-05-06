Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 34.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 310.58 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 50.08% to Rs 53.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 1124.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1079.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Apcotex Industries declined 34.04% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 310.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.310.58256.101124.551079.9310.0813.3110.1314.6829.5334.83106.06160.7521.4130.7474.52145.5215.3123.2153.88107.94