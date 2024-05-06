Wipro launches suite of Gen-AI powered cognitive assistants for financial services

In collaboration with Microsoft

Wipro today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to launch a suite of cognitive assistants for financial services powered by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI): Wipro GenAI Investor Intelligence, Wipro GenAI Investor Onboarding, and Wipro GenAI Loan Origination.

Harnessing the power of GenAI, the Wipro cognitive assistants will provide financial professionals with deep market intelligence and relevant and timely information on investment products and investor behavior. The solutions will also accelerate the investor onboarding and loan origination process by significantly reducing the time it takes to validate documents and providing meaningful and contextual responses to investor queries throughout the process.

The Wipro cognitive assistants, powered by Azure OpenAI, will fully integrate with existing mobile and digital platforms, providing a seamless user experience and a unified source of information to both financial services professionals and their clients.

