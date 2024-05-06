Business Standard
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Lupin announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% (Ionic Buffered Solution), to market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Travatan Z Ophthalmic Solution, 0.004%, of Sandoz Inc. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India.
Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004%, is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% (RLD Travatan Z), had estimated annual sales of USD 77 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT March 2024).
First Published: May 06 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

