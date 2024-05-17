Business Standard
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 3.49%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1687, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.38% in last one year as compared to a 23.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 70.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1687, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22474.35. The Sensex is at 73945.21, up 0.38%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 10.14% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9405.4, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.52 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 99.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

