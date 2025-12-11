Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2025.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2025.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd crashed 4.50% to Rs 220.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Allcargo Logistics Ltd lost 4.16% to Rs 11.99. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metro Brands Ltd tumbled 3.51% to Rs 1147.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8949 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd slipped 3.29% to Rs 92.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd plummeted 3.05% to Rs 916.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

