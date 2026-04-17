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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems soars after securing arms manufacturing licence

Apollo Micro Systems soars after securing arms manufacturing licence

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Apollo Micro Systems surged 16.82% to Rs 283.05 after the company received a licence from the Government of India to manufacture defence weapon systems.

The licence, granted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, allows the company to manufacture a wide range of high-value systems. These include missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, torpedoes, aerial bombs and loitering munitions.

The approval has lifetime validity and marks a significant shift in the companys business model. Apollo Micro Systems will now move from being a provider of embedded systems and subsystems to an end-to-end platform manufacturer of complete weapon systems.

 

Manufacturing and testing will be carried out at the companys facilities in Hyderabad. The development is expected to strengthen its positioning in Indias defence ecosystem and support its long-term growth strategy.

Apollo Micro Systems is a defence technology firm engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of electronic systems and subsystems for the defence sector.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit surged 40.64% to Rs 25.68 crore on a 70% jump in net sales to Rs 252.22 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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